‘Vande Mataram@150’ campaign in Gujarat: Collective oath taken to adopt swadeshi goods

Gandhinagar, Nov 7 A grand celebration was held in various parts of Gujarat on Friday, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song "Vande Mataram."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the state-wide celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary, while several programs were organised across the state, where people not just sang the national song but also took an oath to adopt indigenous goods.

A grand event was organised at the Gujarat Assembly, attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankar Bhai Chaudhary and other senior dignitaries.

A collective singing of 'Vande Mataram' and a collective recitation of the resolve to adopt Swadeshi were done at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly premises.

After the 'Vande Mataram' song, a collective oath was taken to make Swadeshi a part of daily life and to adopt Swadeshi items in everyday life.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described 'Vande Mataram' as the resonance of India's soul and the sacred sound of patriotism that awakens infinite energy, faith, and resolve in the heart of every Indian.

He also urged all the state residents to move forward in the direction of building a self-reliant India by strengthening the Swadeshi model.

The national song was sung in unison, also by the employees and officers at the district panchayat, municipalities and municipal corporation levels.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the 176th BSF Battalion in Moti Cher, which saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

Speaking to newsmen, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi said, "Heartiest congratulations to all citizens of the country on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. People across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, are coming together to sing the national song 'Vande Mataram' to commemorate this historic milestone."

