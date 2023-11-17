Varanasi bizman, YouTuber booked for conspiracy against BJP MLA

Varanasi, Nov 17 The police have registered a case against a local businessman and a YouTuber for alleged criminal conspiracy, following a complaint by BJP MLA Dinanath Bhaskar.

The complaint was made on Thursday. The duo was also booked under the SC/ST Act as the MLA accused them of allegedly targeting him as he was a Dalit.

Bhaskar, in his police complaint, alleged that businessman Vineet Jaiswal had falsely accused him of taking Rs 23 lakh for giving a ticket to his wife in the urban local body elections held earlier this year.

Claiming the allegations to be false, the MLA accused Vipul Pandey, who runs a YouTube channel, of publishing one-sided news reports on the issue.

He said the allegation by Jaiswal was first made in a letter he shared with local journalists in May, shortly after the urban local body polls.

