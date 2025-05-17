Varanasi Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Third Wife Just a Week After Wedding, Arrested

A shocking incident has came to light in Varanasi where a 44-year-old man allegedly killed his third wife week after their wedding over personal dispute. As per the police reports accused, Raju Patil is married to deceased Aarti pal on May 9 after two failed marriage.

Few days after marriage the couple started fighting and on Thursday (May 15) accused Raju brutally trashed wife over some issue. Following a report from neighbours, police arrived at the scene and took Aarti to Narpatpur Community Health Centre, where she was declared dead.

Raju has been arrested and the body sent for post-mortem, according to the SHO.