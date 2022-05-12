Varanasi: King Cobra crawls inside moving car..what happened next

A shocking incident has taken place when a cobra snake was spotted in a moving car within the limits of Badagaon police station in Varanasi. On National Highway No. 56 in Vyas Bagh, some people got out of the car after get saw snake in the vehicle. As a result, villagers had gathered on the highway. After this, people worked tirelessly to get the snake out of the car. Giving information in this regard, SK Srivastava from Ghazipur said that he was on his way home from Mirzapur with his wife and children on Wednesday in an Ambassador car. The driver, Mukhtar Ahmed, was driving the car at the time. The car reached NH 56 from Ring Road Phase Two, that when they saw a cobra sitting on the gear box. SK Srivastava's son, who was sitting in the driver's seat, noticed the snake.

Meanwhile, SK Srivastava and his wife, who were sitting in the back, also saw the cobra. The driver immediately stopped the car and everyone in the car shouted and got out of the car. Seeing these people getting out of the car shouting, nearby shopkeepers also gathered near the car. These people then took out all the belongings in the car and after that they started looking for snakes in the car. About half an hour later, people managed to get the snake out of the car. After that, the snakes was killed by people standing there with sticks. After this, the family got into the car and left for Ghazipur. SK Srivastava is the PA of the Special Judge at Mirzapur.