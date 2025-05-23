Varanasi: Leopard Attack in Navapura Leaves Youth Injured, Triggers Panic Among Residents (Watch Video)

A youth was injured in a leopard attack in Navapura village, located in the Chaubepur area of Varanasi, on Thursday. The victim has been hospitalized and is currently undergoing treatment. According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the village after the leopard was spotted moving through residential lanes. CCTV footage later confirmed the animal's presence, capturing visuals of it fleeing the area.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: A leopard injured a youth in Navapura village, Chaubepur area, Varanasi. The injured is hospitalized. CCTV captured the leopard fleeing. Forest officials and police are on-site. pic.twitter.com/Zcy0PYhATU — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2025

Responding swiftly to the incident, teams from the forest department and local police reached the scene to manage the situation. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Singh stated, “Based on the information received, police and forest department teams have arrived at the spot and are trying to capture it. Since it is a residential area, there are people living nearby, but the forest team is present and making efforts to handle the situation.” Authorities have urged locals to remain indoors and avoid venturing out unnecessarily. Search operations are ongoing to track and safely capture the leopard before it causes further harm