Varanasi locals celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan, perform rituals with PM Modi’s poster

Varanasi, May 14 Celebrations erupted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, following India's successful military operation against Pakistan. In a unique show of devotion and patriotism, locals anointed a poster of PM Modi with 51 litres of milk, accompanied by religious rituals including Sankhnaad, Rudrabhishek, and Dugdhabhishek, all performed to the chanting of Vedic mantras.

The celebrations came in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military strike launched by India on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The operation targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to the Defence Ministry, the 25-minute strike resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists.

IANS spoke to some of the locals of Varanasi.

Bhim Singh, one of the locals, said, “Today, we are celebrating the efforts of PM Modi. Under his leadership, our armed forces successfully executed Operation Sindoor. This should serve as a warning to Pakistan. Honestly, I wish the operation had lasted longer so we could take even stronger revenge.”

Another resident, Navneet Pandey, added, “We were deeply affected by the killing of 26 innocent people in Pahalgam. PM Modi has shown strong leadership. The way he handled the situation diplomatically and militarily is commendable. That’s why we performed a Dugdhabhishek of his poster and offered prayers with drums and chants.”

Over 100 terrorists were killed during Operation Sindoor. According to Army officials, 24 precision strikes on nine different targets were carried out in a span of just 25 minutes in the early hours of May 7.

According to reports, the Pakistan air force has suffered severe losses, with 20 per cent of its infrastructure destroyed in Indian strikes. Many of its fighter jets have been destroyed while more than 30-40 of its army men are understood to have succumbed.

India targeted at least 10-11 airbases in Pakistan, many of which are known to host the country’s key fighter jets. The strikes caused severe damage, destroying ammunition depots and airbases such as Sargodha and Bholari, where the PAF’s F-16 and J-17 fighter aircraft were said to be stationed.

After four days of intense fighting, India and Pakistan finally reached an understanding to pause the operation.

