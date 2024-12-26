Varanasi Rape-Murder Case: Semi Naked Body of 8-Year-Old Girl Found Near School in Sujabad, Accused Arrested After Shootout

A semi-naked body of an 8-year-old girl stuffed in a gunny bag was discovered near a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The accused was arrested after a brief shootout with police and charged with the rape and murder of a minor.

The incident occurred in the Sujabad area in Varanasi. The semi-naked body of the minor girl was found near the boundary wall of Bahadurpur Primary School on Tuesday. There were blood stains and bruise marks all over the body.

The police arrested the accused after reviewing CCTV footage of the area. The accused was seen taking the girl to his house and coming out with his body in a sack after some time. Police accused killed the girl after she resisted his attempt to rape her.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: The accused who raped and murdered an 8 year old girl, was arrested by the police in an encounter



Gaurav Banswal, DCP says, "There was an eight year old girl named Mahira whose dead body was found inside a sack... The police were investigating the…

Gaurav Banswal, DCP, said, "There was an eight-year-old girl named Mahira whose dead body was found inside a sack... The police were investigating the clue... found out that her neighbour Irshad took her inside his home... has been injured and is taken to the hospital."

The girl is the daughter of a disabled auto driver. On Tuesday, around p.m., she left her home to buy mosquito repellent from a nearby shop. When she didn't return home, her family members began searching for her. When the search yielded no results, a complaint was lodged at the nearby police station.