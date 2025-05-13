Varanasi residents praise PM Modi and ‘Operation Sindoor’ for crushing terrorists in their den

Varanasi, May 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after addressing the nation on the success of Operation Sindoor, reached Adampur airbase in Punjab on Tuesday to salute and celebrate the valour of the armed forces.

The Armed Forces' well-coordinated response to the Pahalgam massacre, which saw the killing of 26 tourists on April 22, under the stewardship of PM Modi, is earning praise from the political fraternity as well as common people, including his own Lok Sabha constituency.

Many Varanasi residents spoke to IANS about the armed forces launching a decisive fight against terror and giving them and their masters a bloody nose. They hailed PM Modi’s firm resolve in the fight against terror and reiterated his stand that terror and talks can’t go together and Pakistan must be punished whenever it resorts to such acts.

A Varanasi local, speaking to IANS, said, “Pakistan claimed that it destroyed Adampur airbase. PM Modi reached there today and celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor with the soldiers and air warriors, with all chanting in one voice – Bharat Mata Ki Jai. This has given a blow to Pakistan and all those powers aligning with it."

He said that the three strikes under the Modi government – namely the Surgical strikes, Balakot airstrikes and now Operation Sindoor – have taught Pakistan a lesson. This is 'naya India' and India’s enemies will not be spared now.”

He further remarked, "Pakistan’s only identity before the world is its begging bowl, but it remains a threat to the peaceful world because of its terror havens and terrorists emanating from there. It keeps bragging about nuclear threat, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his army have taught it a right lesson."

Drawing a parallel between Operation Sindoor and Ramayan-era war, he said, “PM Modi rightly decided to launch counter-strike against terror factories and decimate their entire network. The world today needs decisive action against terror.”

Another local hailed India for stopping water supply to a terror-sponsoring nation by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Pakistan is a cunning country. Unless it is taught a lesson, economically as well as militarily, it won’t come on the right path," he said.

An elderly citizen, reacting to PM Modi’s “ghar mein ghus kar...:” remarks, said that this was the right treatment, and the terror nation won’t mend its ways unless punished.

“Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” he and others stated unequivocally.

A local scoffed at Pakistan’s nuclear threat and said that it brags about its arsenal and artillery, but all its claims are hollow and empty.

“Pakistan has nothing to stand up against India. However, Indian Armed Forces and its arsenal have seen major revamp under PM Modi’s governance,” he said.

On the question of ‘nuclear blackmailing’, another local said that Pakistan will now not dare to indulge in an act of terror again.

On the question of India hitting targets inside the enemy’s territory, a resident said, “There have been no incidents of terror in the country, besides Jammu and Kashmir. The decisive action by the Army has given a crushing blow to the Pakistan army and its political masters.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor