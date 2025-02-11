Varanasi transforms into 'Mini Maha Kumbh' as thousands of Naga Sadhus arrive ahead of Maha Shivratri

Varanasi, Feb 11 The ancient city of Varanasi is witnessing a spiritual awakening as it prepares to host a wave of Naga Sadhus and saints ahead of Maha Shivratri. Following their participation in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the revered saints, particularly those from the Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, have now arrived in the city, setting up a vibrant camp along the ghats of the Ganga.

The Juna Akhara, one of the most prominent monastic orders of Naga Sadhus, has pitched its tents at Hanuman Ghat in Varanasi, where the air is thick with the sound of chanting, drums, and sacred mantras. According to the sadhus, the ritual bath at the Kumbh is considered incomplete unless followed by a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. As a result, a massive influx of saints and devotees has descended on Varanasi to complete this sacred journey.

“After the sacred dip in the Kumbh, it is essential for us to come to Baba Vishwanath to fulfil our spiritual vows,” shared Mahant Ujjaingiri, a prominent Naga Baba.

“Kashi is the city of Baba Vishwanath, and we will remain here until Holi, preparing ourselves for the grand procession on Maha Shivratri. Every Naga Sadhu, whether from Uttarakhand or Girnar, must participate in the Shiv Baraat and immerse themselves in the divine energy of this place.”

The atmosphere around the ghats is electric with the arrival of thousands of sadhus, who have erected their tents along the holy banks of the Ganga. As Maha Shivratri approaches, the anticipation grows, with preparations underway for the grand royal bath that will take place in the presence of the saints, marking the spiritual zenith of the occasion.

One Naga Sadhu added, “Varanasi is a place unlike any other. It is ‘Moksha ka Dwar’ (gateway to liberation). We will be here until Holi, continuing our prayers and preparations for the grand Shivratri procession. No pilgrimage is complete without visiting Kashi Vishwanath. This is the heart of our faith.”

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the deity Shiva, between February and March. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna.

