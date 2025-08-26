Varanasi: Women seek blessings of marital bliss at 'Mangala Gauri temple' on Hartalika Teej

Varanasi, Aug 26 Hartalika Teej holds special significance in Varanasi, the sacred city of Lord Shiva. On this auspicious day, a large number of women on Tuesday gathered at the historic Mangala Gauri Temple, located at Panchganga Ghat to offer prayers and seek blessings for marital harmony and unbroken good fortune.

According to belief, visiting Mangala Gauri on Hartalika Teej blesses unmarried girls with a husband like Lord Shiva and grants married women the long life and prosperity of their spouse. With this deep faith, fasting women worship the goddess, praying for lasting fortune and marital bliss.

“This is a place of immense spiritual significance,” said temple priest Mayank Pandey.

“Both unmarried men and women come here to seek divine blessings. We distribute special prasad like sindoor (vermilion) and chudi (bangles), which are symbols of good fortune. It is believed that one finds a desired partner through this devotion.”

Mamta Rastogi, a devotee said, “Today, all married women fast for the well-being of their husbands. We offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and worship the idol of Mangala Gauri. Coming here is believed to bring good luck to women.”

Another devotee, Gunjan Rastogi, added, “We are observing a strict fast for Teej today. We aren’t eating or drinking anything. We are here to seek blessings from Mangala Gauri for a happy and long married life.”

Hartalika Teej is a major Hindu festival celebrated across North Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. In the southern states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated as Gowri Habba, where women perform the Swarna Gauri Vrat and pray to Goddess Gauri for marital happiness.

The festival commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising devotion, love, and sacrifice. As part of the rituals, women observe strict fasts, apply henna, and offer traditional prayers.

According to Hindu mythology, the festival’s name derives from Harta (abduction) and Aalika (female companion). The legend narrates that when Parvati’s father chose Lord Vishnu for her marriage, her friends helped her escape. She then performed severe penance, and Lord Shiva, moved by her devotion, accepted her as his consort. Hartalika Teej thus stands as a celebration of love, faith, and marital dedication.

