Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque: SC allows cleaning of 'wazukhana'

New Delhi, Jan 16 The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed cleaning of the 'wazukhana' (ablution pond) in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex which had remained sealed since May 2022 after a ‘Shivling’ was stated to be found there.

A Bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, asked the district administration to supervise the cleaning and removal of dead fish from the water tank.

In their application filed before the apex court, the Hindu plaintiffs said that there was a putrid smell coming from the tank due to the presence of dead fish and the District Magistrate should be directed to get the sealed area cleaned.

“Since there exists a Shivlingam which is sacred to Hindus, it should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc. and it must be in a clean condition. It is currently in the midst of dead fish which is hurtful to the sentiments of the devotees of Lord Shiva,” the application read.

Hindu plaintiffs had instituted a suit in Varanasi court demanding the right of unhindered worship at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal. However, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee refutes that the mosque was built over a temple, maintaining the structure at the spot was always a mosque.

Recently, the Archaeological Survey of India after surveying the mosque complex (excluding the 'wazukhana') has filed the scientific survey report in a sealed cover before the district court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor