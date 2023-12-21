Vasudev Devnani unanimously elected new Rajasthan Assembly Speaker

Jaipur, Dec 21 Keeping in with the tradition in the Rajasthan Assembly, BJP's Vasudev Devnani was elected unanimously as its new Speaker on Thursday.

Leaders from both the treasury and opposition benches were seen supporting the proposal to elect Devnani, the MLA from Ajmer North and the former Education Minister, to the post.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma was the first to propose Devnani's name and former CM Vasundhara Raje, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, and RLP MLA Hanuman Beniwal also backed it.

There has been a tradition of electing the Speaker unanimously in the Rajasthan Assembly. Nominations are filed for the election for the post, but no one from the opposition files a nomination, thus ensuring a unanimous election

Devnani had filed his nomination on Wednesday.

Earlier, six MLAs were administered oath on Thursday. On Wednesday, 191 MLAs were administered oath.

Following the Speaker's election, the house was adjourned till January 19.

