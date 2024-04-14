Vasundhara Raje confident of historic mandate for BJP in LS polls

Jaipur, April 14 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Saturday that the BJP will script a historic victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for a third time.

Addressing campaign rallies in support of her son and the sitting BJP MP from the Jhalawar-Baran constituency, Dushyant Singh, Raje said two types of people contest elections now -- one who thinks for the welfare and service of the people, and the other who lives for his own good.

"While the BJP thinks about the welfare of the people, the Congress only thinks about making money at their cost. You have to decide whom to vote for -- those who only think about making money, or those who think about people's welfare," Raje said.

She also said the elections are not just about the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency.

"The elections are about the development of the country. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. The day is not far when Modi ji will take oath as the PM for the third time in a row, and India will become the third largest economy," she said.

Raje also said that she continues to get the same amount of love and blessings that she got when she was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

"This is my biggest strength," she said.

