Vasundhara's son Dushyant accused of lobbying among BJP's Rajasthan MLAs

Jaipur, Dec 7 Even after four days of the BJP winning the assembly elections with a majority in Rajasthan, a decision on the Chief Minister has not been taken.

Meanwhile, reports of lobbying with MLAs have also started coming in.

Former MLA Hemraj Meena, father of MLA Lalit Meena from Kishanganj assembly constituency of Baran district, has charged that MLAs are being forcibly stopped at the behest of Dushyant Singh, son of former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

He said that Dushyant Singh had brought the MLAs from Baran-Jhalawar district to Jaipur. He hosted the MLAs including Lalit Meena at Aapno Rajasthan Resort located on Sikar Road. When Lalit wanted to come to the party office, he was not allowed to do so. When I spoke to him about this, I took him along when Anta MLA Kanwarlal Meena stopped us. They seemed bent on beating us, added Hemraj Meena.

Hemraj said, “When I reached to pick up Lalit, Anta MLA Kanwarlal Meena stopped me from taking Lalit. He asked me to first talk to Dushyant Singh. When I called Dushyant Singh, he did not take the call. When we started coming, Kanwarlal Meena started fighting. We forcibly brought Lalit.”

He said before leaving he informed BJP state president CP Joshi and organization general secretary Chandrashekhar about the entire incident. After this, CP Joshi, MLA Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state vice president Shravan Singh Bagdi also reached the spot.

He stated that when he was bringing Lalit, some of these people also pelted stones at their vehicle due to which the glass of the car was broken. Hemraj Meena added that he is an official in the party. “We are responsible people of the party. I and MLA Lalit Meena are completely with the party. Whatever decision the central leadership takes regarding the CM, we are with him.”

