VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar rushed to Pune hospital after chest pains, undergoes angiography

Pune, Oct.31 Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Y. Ambedkar was admitted to a hospital here following intense chest pains, his close aides said on Thursday.

He was taken to the intensive care unit and underwent an angiography for a suspected blood clot in his heart, but his condition is stable now, said VBA chief spokesperson Siddharth Mokle.

"An angiography has been done and its report is awaited. Thereafter, the medical team will decide on the next course of treatment in consultation with his family members," Mokle told IANS.

However, Ambedkar is likely to remain under medical observation at the hospital for the next three to five days, and the Ambedkar family has requested privacy in the matter.

This is the second time in barely three years that Ambedkar, 70 – the grandson of the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B. R. Ambedkar - has been afflicted by a cardiac-related problem.

In July 2021, he had undergone emergency heart surgery at a Pune hospital. He was out of action for many weeks after the surgery.

The latest developments came even as he was busy spearheading the VBA for a big poll fight in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mokle said that in his absence, VBA state President Rekha Thakur will be leading the party’s election campaign, along with the Election Coordination Committee and the Media and Research Department.

The VBA - which failed to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 48 seats in the state - is contesting in a majority of the 288 Assembly constituencies. It has entered into friendly tie-ups with certain groups and smaller parties to give a tough fight to the ruling MahaYuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor