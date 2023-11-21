VBA praises Congress, invites Rahul Gandhi for ‘Honour Constitution’ Mumbai event

Mumbai, Nov 21 The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday lavished praises on the Congress and extended an olive branch with a formal invitation to Rahul Gandhi for its ‘Honour Constitution’ Mahasabha scheduled here on November 25.

In a warmly-worded letter to Gandhi, Ambedkar appreciated him and the Congress’ endeavour in the ongoing elections to the five states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

“Your resurgence in contemporary politics reminds me of your mother (Sonia Gandhi)’s emergence in active politics and her role in reviving the Congress after she assumed the party’s presidency in 1998, when it was down to three states and facing rebellion from its own leaders, which resulted in divisions,” said Ambedkar.

He pointed out that it was during that very turbulent phase that the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (the earlier avatar of VBA) had supported the Congress under Sonia Gandhi though some prominent leaders endorsed misgivings over her ‘foreignness’.

Requesting Rahul Gandhi to address the planned mammoth VBA event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park this weekend, Ambedkar said that the Constitution of India has always safeguarded the interests of the discriminated, marginalised and minority communities of the country.

He reiterated the opening and the final sentences “We, the people…” and “… adopt, enact and give to ourselves this Constitution” signified the power it vested in the hands of the Indian people.

“To celebrate these very Constitutional Rights, which would not have been possible without the Constitution of India, Mahasabha (rally) has been organised to honour and celebrate both the Constitution and India’s founding ideals, which my grandfather, B. R. Ambedkar, and your great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru and other founding fathers had envisioned for our country,” urged Ambedkar.

The VBA has been making frantic efforts to join the national opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, but so far it has not succeeded, ostensibly due to reservations of certain parties.

Earlier, Ambedkar had warned that if it was denied entry to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, then the VBA would contest all the Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor