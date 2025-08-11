VCK directs party leaders to stick to agenda during pubic protests

Chennai, Aug 11 VCK founder leader and Member of Parliament, Thol. Thirumavalavan has instructed party leaders and members to strictly confine their speeches to the core agenda during ongoing protests demanding legislation against honour killings.

Thirumavalavan said that protests were held on August 9 in Chennai and three other districts, while demonstrations would take place today (Monday) in other district headquarters as planned.

He directed that those speaking at these events should explain and elaborate on the resolution passed at the “Save Secularism” rally in Tiruchi, and not digress into unrelated political issues under the pretext of commenting on current affairs.

The VCK leader also cautioned party members against responding to allegations that he had made derogatory remarks about former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and J. Jayalalithaa.

“Some are spreading the idea that I insulted MGR and Jayalalithaa. In reacting to this, we should not issue any statements that appear to be a reply to Edappadi K. Palaniswami or other senior AIADMK leaders. I am ready to personally clarify my position, so no party member should speak on this matter. We have no intention of insulting any leader,” he said.

Recalling his remarks at a Karunanidhi memorial event, Thirumavalavan said he had spoken about the anti-Karunanidhi sentiment in Tamil Nadu politics, noting that while leaders like Periyar had expressed their views, MGR and Jayalalithaa were never criticised in that manner.

“When I said that opposition to the Dravidian movement essentially means opposition to Karunanidhi, I explained that my own political stance was against Karunanidhi. But they are now trying to portray it as if I deliberately insulted MGR and Jayalalithaa,” he added.

He stressed that during the protests, members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Nadu should avoid making any remarks on this controversy. Thirumavalavan reiterated the party’s demand that the Tamil Nadu government enact a law to prevent honour killings.

He also called on the Union government to implement similar legislation at the national level.

“Our focus must remain on the demand for a legal framework against honour killings. That is the core issue, and we must speak only on that,” he concluded.

