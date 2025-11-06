VCK leader Thirumavalavan backs Madras HC's decision to regulate political rallies, calls for ban on 'roadshow' campaigns

Chennai, Nov 6 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder leader and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan, on Thursday, extended full support to the Madras High Court's move to regulate political rallies and public gatherings, saying that the unchecked proliferation of massive roadshows and rallies in recent years has endangered lives, distorted democratic equality, and turned people into "mere electoral commodities".

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Thirumavalavan said that organising the masses and mobilising them politically through rallies, meetings, and demonstrations has been a long-standing tradition in India -- both before and after Independence.

However, he cautioned that the current trend of artificially assembling large crowds, often for political display or personality worship, has led to dangerous consequences.

"People are no longer gathering out of conviction or political awareness but are being treated as exhibition objects by parties that spend crores to bring them together. In Tamil Nadu, we have witnessed rallies where thousands were made to stand under the scorching sun for hours, even resulting in deaths -- as seen in the tragic Karur incident where 41 people lost their lives," he said.

Thirumavalavan added that roadshows in small towns and major cities have disrupted normal life, causing both material losses and fatalities.

"Parties with deep pockets use these events to project influence, while smaller parties without financial means are left at a disadvantage. This undermines the core of parliamentary democracy, which is founded on equal value for every vote -- one person, one vote," he said.

He welcomed the Election Commission's decision to restrict roadshows during election periods, urging that such measures be extended beyond campaign seasons as well.

"The roadshow model must be completely banned. Instead, political campaigns should focus on public meetings where voters can express their opinions freely," he suggested.

Emphasising that modern media has changed the nature of political communication, Thirumavalavan said that social and visual media should now be the primary means of campaigning.

He also urged the state government to evolve permanent mechanisms to curb hate speech, not only during election periods but at all times.

"Candidates should engage with the electorate through regulated media channels, not by crowding the streets or dividing people along caste and religious lines," he concluded.

