VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan lashes out at Vijay’s 'politics of animosity'

Chennai, Sep 24 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, accusing him of indulging in what he called "politics of animosity" against the ruling DMK and its allies.

Talking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Thirumavalavan said Vijay’s political approach lacked a constructive vision and was instead marked by hostility towards the Secular Progressive Alliance.

"It is not mere opposition to the government but a deliberate display of hatred. This will bring him no political dividends, as people can easily see through such ill-conceived rhetoric," he remarked.

The VCK leader charged Vijay with failing to present a single concrete plan for the welfare of the people.

"The public expects clarity on his vision for the state and the change he intends to deliver. Instead, he confines himself to attacking the DMK and its allies," he said, adding that such a hollow approach would collapse under its own weight.

Targeting Vijay’s recent remarks on Tamil Eelam, Thirumavalavan said the actor had never voiced support for the issue during its peak.

"For the past three decades, we have staged innumerable protests, demonstrations and conferences for Tamil Eelam. Even when the issue was burning at its peak, he never opened his mouth. Now he suddenly speaks about it only to gain political mileage. This opportunism is too transparent," he said.

He also ridiculed Vijay for complaining about restrictions imposed on his election campaign, noting that such guidelines from the police were a routine feature of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

"Whether in alliance with the ruling party or in opposition, we have endured this for three decades. It might be new to him, but it is not new to politics," Thirumavalavan quipped.

Reiterating that the people of Tamil Nadu would not be swayed by “negative politics,” the VCK chief insisted that only genuine commitment to social justice and people’s welfare could win lasting support.

"Politics built on hatred and opportunism will not survive in this state," he asserted.

