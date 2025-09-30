VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan MP dismisses calls to arrest Vijay in Karur stampede; accuses BJP of 'political game'

Chennai, Sep 30 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and MP Thol Thirumavalavan has strongly opposed demands to arrest actor-politician Vijay in connection with the September 27 Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed, including eight children and many women.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Thirumavalavan said it was “meaningless” to insist on Vijay’s arrest when the Tamil Nadu government has already constituted a one-member judicial enquiry headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan.

“The Commission is investigating. Once its report is submitted, the government will take an informed decision. As of now, Vijay has not been named in the FIR. To call for his arrest at this stage has no basis. If the police or the government find any direct involvement later, they can act as per law,” he said.

He accused some groups of deliberately spreading hate against the DMK and the state government. “This is part of a political agenda. Offering condolences is a duty, and in that sense, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit is welcome. But BJP seems intent on exploiting the tragedy for political ends. Even before investigations began, leaders like Annamalai started making accusations,” Thirumavalavan alleged.

The VCK chief also took to social media to term the BJP’s “fact-finding committee” in Karur a political manoeuvre. He urged the Congress to counter what he called the BJP’s conspiracy by sending its own all-India committee, with MPs from other states, to Tamil Nadu.

“We request Rahul Gandhi to intervene immediately to stop BJP’s divisive politics,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed deep grief, announced compensation, and promised strict safety protocols for public gatherings once the Jagadeesan Commission completes its enquiry.

Former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami demanded accountability but also urged restraint until the probe concludes.

Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party organised the Karur rally, has announced ₹20 lakh compensation for each bereaved family and urged his supporters to cooperate with investigators.

The September 27 rally turned tragic when an unexpectedly large crowd surged forward amid power disruptions and panic, leading to a deadly crush. Over 50 people remain injured and are under treatment.

Thirumavalavan’s remarks reflect growing political sparring over the tragedy even as grieving families await answers from the ongoing official investigation.

