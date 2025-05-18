VCK reschedules ‘Save Secularism’ rally to June 14, calls for repeal of Waqf Act

Chennai, May 18 Tamil Nadu’s prominent Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), has rescheduled its massive protest rally titled ‘Save Secularism’ from May 31 to June 14, to allow more time for mobilising its target of at least five lakh participants in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi.

The rally aims to highlight the party’s opposition to the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and the BJP's 'Hindutva push' affecting secular politics in the country. The Act was recently passed by the Parliament.

In a statement on Saturday late evening, VCK president and Member of Parliament from Chidambaram, Thol Thirumavalavan, said the party’s protest is not only against the Waqf Act but also a broader call to defend the Constitution.

He said, “Apart from calling for the repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act, the ‘blue shirt’ rally will protest against the BJP’s continuing assault on the Constitution. We urge all democratic forces to join us on a common platform to safeguard secularism.”

While reiterating that the VCK remains firmly within the DMK-led alliance, Thirumavalavan emphasised the ideological consistency of his party’s stance against Hindutva forces.

The VCK leader also said that the party was committed to minority representation. “We have accommodated minorities within our party structure, as office-bearers and district secretaries. Out of the six seats allotted to us in the recent elections, we fielded one Muslim candidate, Aloor Shanavas, despite not having a significant Muslim vote base,” he said.

Political observers noted that the VCK’s attempt to foreground secularism comes at a time when major secular parties face criticism for allegedly prioritising minority interests at the cost of broader electoral appeal -- a narrative the BJP has actively amplified.

The June 14 rally is expected to be one of the largest anti-Hindutva mobilisations in Tamil Nadu in recent times.

Tamil Nadu will go to the Assembly polls in 2026 to elect 234 new members. Prior to that, all political parties have started strengthening their bases and making inroads into new ones.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor