VCs in Rajasthan universities will now be called ‘Kulguru’

Jaipur, Feb 4 The Rajasthan government will introduce the Rajasthan Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill to officially confer the title of ‘Kulguru’ to the heads of universities (Vice Chancellors).

This decision was made during a cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The meeting also saw key policy approvals aimed at boosting the state’s industrial and economic development, including the Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy, Rajasthan Data Center Policy, and Rajasthan Logistics Policy.

Additionally, the Rajasthan Youth Policy was approved to empower young people, while amendments to land revenue laws and service rules were also discussed.

Following the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and PHED Minister Kanhaiya Lal stated that the Rajasthan government intends to establish the state as a global hub for textiles and apparel manufacturing.

The Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy-2025 has been introduced which aims to make the state a global manufacturing hub. This policy focuses on sustainable growth of the textile industry, employment generation and skill development, Innovation and productivity enhancement and Increasing exports and global competitiveness.

The policy is expected to attract ₹40,000 crore in investment and generate new employment opportunities for thousands in the state, Patel said.

In light of the rising demand for information technology and data security, the Rajasthan Data Center Policy-2025 was approved to encourage private-sector investment in data centres.

To promote industrial development and improve connectivity, the Rajasthan Logistics Policy-2025 has also been approved. Incentives under the policy include capital and interest subsidies, tax concessions for warehouses, cold storage, cargo terminals, and logistics park and land reservation.

The Cabinet also approved the Rajasthan Youth Policy-2025, replacing the 2013 version. This new policy aims to ensure youth access to quality education, skills, healthcare, employment, and entrepreneurship, encourage youth participation in social, economic, political, and cultural fields and support emerging talents in art, sports, literature, and culture, said Kanhaiyalal.

With the introduction of GST in 2017, the role of the Rajasthan Tax Board became limited. The Cabinet has now merged it with the Rajasthan Revenue Board to improve efficiency in handling revenue and tax-related appeals.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that The Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment Validation) Bill-2025 will be brought to resolve the land conversion and other problems of the industrial areas transferred to RIICO. Its draft was approved by the Cabinet. In this bill, it has been proposed to delegate the powers of making rules to the state government by amending Section 281 (2) of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act 1956.

RIICO will be authorised to regulate the proceedings of land use change, subdivision, lease deed execution, transfer of leasehold rights etc. done so far in the industrial areas by RIICO and also to notify separate rules for future works.

He said that after the passage of this bill, it will be possible to resolve the problems faced by the entrepreneurs in the industrial areas transferred to RIICO by the Industries Department.

Patel informed that MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

Out of these, the maximum MoUs worth more than Rs 28 lakh crore have been signed in the energy sector, as a result of which the state is moving towards becoming an energy surplus state.

In this sequence, 292.53 hectares of land in villages Basda, Magra, Kotha and Devda of Fatehgarh tehsil of Jaisalmer district will be allotted for the 200 MW solar project, 672.59 hectares of land in villages Kotha and Harbha of Fatehgarh tehsil will be allotted for 358.83 MW solar project, 162 hectares of land in revenue village Nagarda and village Kalijal of Shiv tehsil of Barmer district will be allotted for 300 MW solar project and 119.4 hectares of land in village Nokh of Bap tehsil of Phalodi district will be allotted for 59.9 MW capacity.

Around 74.97 hectares of land in village Kailashnagar-1 and village Bhaglikheda of Shivaganj tehsil of Sirohi district will be allotted for the construction of 765 kV electrical substation under Section 102 of Rajasthan Land Revenue Act-1956.

