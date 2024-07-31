Veena George Accident: Kerala Health Minister Suffers Minor Injuries in Car Accident Near Manjeri While Traveling to Landslide-Hit Wayanad

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has been injured in a car accident. The minister's car went out of control and hit two bikes and then an electric pole. The mishap occurred near Mancheri in Malappuram district around 7 am on Wednesday morning.

George was shifted to Mancheri Medical College Hospital after minor injuries on his head. Minister was going to Wayanad where the landslide disaster occurred. The bikers were also injured in the accident.