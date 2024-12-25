Veer Bal Diwas: A tribute to the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons

New Delhi, Dec 25 As the country gears up to observe Veer Bal Diwas on December 26, people from the across the country, Sikhs in particular, are coming forward to commemorate and honour the unparalleled sacrifice of four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and final Sikh guru.

The Veer Bal Diwas, observed annually since 2022, on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks the martyrdom of the fearless Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, who stood firm in their beliefs and embraced death rather than abandon their faith.

Many people in conversation with IANS reflected on the martydom of two youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who were imprisoned, tortured and ultimately bricked alive at the tender age of 9 and 6 for refusing to convert to Islam during the Mughal rule.

Sardar Anand Singh sharing his deep reverence for Guru Gobind Singh, said, “Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru, gave his life to protect the Hindu religion. Guru Gobind Singh, with his four sons—Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Fateh Singh, and Zorawar Singh—fought numerous battles against the Mughals. The two elder sons, Ajit and Jujhar, fell in battle, while the younger two, Zorawar and Fateh, were captured and forced to renounce their faith. Despite severe pain and torture, they refused, and as a result, were bricked alive. It is their sacrifice that we honour on this day. I am thankful to PM Modi for acknowledging their contributions and keeping their glorious past alive.”

Govinder Pal Singh, another Sikh said that the sacrifices made by young martyrs truly makes for its observation as 'Veer Bal Diwas.'

“It’s important for people, especially the younger generation, to understand the magnitude of these sacrifices. Imagine a father who has to witness the martyrdom of his own sons. What Guru Gobind Singh did for his faith and his people is immeasurable. PM Modi is doing a great service by ensuring that these stories are not forgotten. It is inspiring to see that our children are learning about them in schools.”

Rupinder Kaur, a Sikh woman said, "There has never been a father like him who was willing to sacrifice his own children for the greater good of faith and country. It’s so important for the younger generation to understand the depth of this sacrifice. I thank PM Modi for organising programs that teach us the value of these historical events.”

Several other community members also voiced their desire for a greater public acknowledgement of the day.

Maninder suggested that more should be done to mark this important occasion.

“These young martyrs sacrificed everything for the nation and religion, and they did so at an age when most children are still learning how to live. Aurangzeb tried to forcibly convert Hindus into Muslim, but Guru Gobind Singh and his sons stood strong. We need a holiday for Veer Bal Diwas on December 26 and 27, not just on November 14.”

Harpreet Kaur, another community member, shared her thoughts: “Veer Bal Diwas is a reminder of the younger and elder Sahibzadas who gave up their lives at a young age for their faith. Their bravery is an example for us all.”

Manmohan Singh, another individual from the Sikh community, called for deeper integration of the story of Sahibzadas into the education system.

"Veer Bal Diwas should be taught to every child. There should be a dedicated chapter in our history books about the sacrifices made by these martyrs. We are grateful to PM Modi for elevating our religion and ensuring that these stories are told.”

Notably, the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh remains a poignant symbol of faith, sacrifice, and resistance to oppression. Their story is a testament to the Sikh principle of standing firm against injustice, no matter the cost. Every year, Sikhs around the world observe Veer Bal Diwas with prayers, processions, and events, reflecting on the courage, strength, and unshakable faith that these young martyrs embodied. Their legacy continues to inspire millions, reminding all of the enduring power of belief and the unyielding spirit of sacrifice for justice and truth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor