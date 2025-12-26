Veer Bal Diwas: JP Nadda offers prayers at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib

New Delhi, Dec 26 On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday visited Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk to pay obeisance and offer prayers, a party leader said.

Nadda said that the foundation of Sikhism rests on the sacrifices of its Gurus and that Sikhs are the foremost sentinels of the nation.

Along with him, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior BJP leader Sardar Kuldeep Singh, Chandni Chowk Municipal Councillor Suman Kumar Gupta, and District President Arvind Garg also offered prayers at the Gurdwara Sahib, said a statement.

Earlier in the day, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi and offered prayers on Friday as part of the observance of the Shaheedi Month of the Sikh community, a party leader said.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva, Delhi Environment Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP National Media Co-Convener Sanjay Mayukh also offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib along with Nabin, said a statement.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also offered prayers on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister said that the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh's brave sons at a very young age for the protection of faith and country are a rare example in history.

He said that the values ​​instilled in the Sahibzadas by Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh, which sowed the seeds of protecting humanity, could not be shaken even by the inhumane torture of cruel oppressors.

HM Shah said that, to ensure that the story of the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas reaches every generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the observance of 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the Delhi government’s commemoration of Veer Bal Diwas on Friday at a programme at Thyagaraj Stadium.

A laser and light show was also organised at Purana Qila, bringing the heroic saga of the Sahibzadas to life through an impressive combination of light and sound.

The Chief Minister said that such presentations serve as a powerful medium to convey the golden chapters of history to the younger generation in an emotionally engaging and effective manner.

She said that Veer Bal Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance, but a collective resolve to instil the values of courage, self-respect, patriotism and moral fortitude in the coming generations.

The special event at Thyagaraj Stadium was also attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior officials, school students and a large number of citizens.

A booklet on the Sahibzadas and a commemorative postal cover, released in collaboration with the Department of Posts, were unveiled on the occasion.

