Veeranam lake reaches full capacity, boosting irrigation, drinking water supply of Chennai

Chennai, June 3 In a welcome development for farmers and residents, Veeranam Lake—the largest water body in Cuddalore district—has reached its full reservoir level of 47.50 feet, bringing relief amid the ongoing dry season.

The milestone was reported by local authorities monitoring the water levels. The lake, located in Kattumannarkoil taluk, plays a dual role as a crucial irrigation source for thousands of acres of farmland in the region and as a key drinking water reservoir for Chennai. A steady and sustained inflow of water from multiple sources has helped the lake reach its full capacity, following a prolonged period of depletion.

According to officials, water is currently flowing into the lake at a rate of 342 cubic feet per second (cusecs) from the Vadavaru River, Chengal Odai, Karuvattu Odai, and surrounding drainage channels. The recent spell of unseasonal yet widespread summer rainfall across Tamil Nadu has significantly contributed to this surge in inflows. Thanks to this replenishment, the lake now holds 1,465 million cubic feet (mcft) of water—more than double its level two weeks ago, when the storage had plummeted to just 650 mcft.

The dramatic rise in the water level over the past fortnight has rekindled hopes for a stable agricultural season in the delta and surrounding areas that depend on the Veeranam system for irrigation. To meet the drinking water needs of Chennai, authorities have commenced the regulated release of 74 cusecs from the lake. This supply is part of the Veeranam Water Supply Scheme, which plays a vital role in augmenting Chennai’s drinking water availability, especially during the summer months when other sources may run dry.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the water is effectively managed for both irrigation and urban consumption without wastage.

Farmers and local residents have expressed relief and gratitude, noting that the replenished lake offers renewed confidence for sowing operations and improved water security in the coming weeks. With more rainfall expected in the southern districts, authorities remain optimistic about sustained inflows and water availability through the kharif season.

