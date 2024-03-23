Veerappan's daughter to contest LS polls from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 23 Slain sandalwood smuggler and bandit Veerappan's daughter Vidya Rani, who resigned from the BJP a few days ago, said on Saturday that she will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Krishnagiri constituency in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Vidya Rani said she would be contesting the election on a Naam Tamilar Katchi ticket.

She said that her father wanted to serve the people but the way he chose to do that was not fair, adding she had joined politics to serve the people.

Vidya Rani is a lawyer by profession. She is also an activist and has been working for the cause of tribals and Dalits.

Veerappan, a notorious bandit, was killed in 2004 during an encounter with the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu Police.

