Vegetable trader gunned down in Bihar

Patna, July 25 ) Unidentified bike-borne assailants gunned down a vegetable trader in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night just 50 meres away from the Pacharwa SSB camp under Mejarganj police station.

The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Mehta (40), a potato and onion wholesale trader.

He along with another trader, Rampukar Paswan, were returning home when two assailant, who were already present with the firearms, opened fire on them.

Mehta sustained three gunshot injuries, while Paswan sustained one.

They were taken to the Mejarganj referral hospital where Mehta succumbed to his injuries while Paswan is currently battling for his life.

“We are investigating the incident. Mehta had served a jail term during the pandemic in a smuggling case. The reason of murder appears to be a money dispute,” Sitamarhi SP Manoj Kumar Tiwari said.

A few days ago in a similar incident, four gunmen killed three persons, including a property dealer, in Muzaffarpur district.

On Monday, another trader was killed by bike-borne gunment in Patna.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad has slammed slammed the present Nitish-Tejashwi government for uncontrollable crime incidents in the state.

“Bihar is crumbling due to frequent crime cases and Nitish Kumar has no control over them. Criminals had beaten a minor girl in Begusarai, and three persons killed in Muzaffarpur. One each killed in Bhagalpur, Patna and Sitamarhi districts. People are getting killed by the bullets of criminals. The Nitish and Tejashwi government is completely paralysed now.”

