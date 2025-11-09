Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Thali Prices Fall in October, CRISIL Report Shows Relief for Consumers

In a period marked by rising living costs, some relief has arrived for common households. A recent report released by the well-known rating agency CRISIL states that the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis decreased in October 2025. Due to reduced prices of several essential food items during the festive season, consumers experienced noticeable relief. The price of a vegetarian thali fell by around 8%, bringing its average cost to nearly ₹27.8 per plate. Meanwhile, the non-vegetarian thali saw a drop of about 12%, costing around ₹54.4 per plate in October, down from ₹56 in September. This slight reduction has offered some comfort to families dealing with rising household expenses.

According to the CRISIL report, the decline in vegetarian thali prices was mainly driven by a significant fall in the prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes—three key ingredients commonly used in daily meals. Tomato prices dropped sharply by 40%, onion prices reduced by 51%, and potatoes became cheaper by nearly 31%. On the other hand, the fall in non-vegetarian thali prices can be attributed to a 2% reduction in poultry product rates. These changes have helped balance food budgets at a time when many families were struggling to manage their monthly expenses, especially during the festive season when consumption generally increases.

However, despite the recent reduction in meal costs, the pressure of inflation has not fully eased when compared to the previous year. CRISIL’s analysis highlights that essential cooking items such as edible oil and LPG cylinders have become costlier. Edible oil prices have risen by 11%, while LPG cylinders have become 6% more expensive, directly affecting household kitchen budgets. Additionally, the cost breakdown shows that chicken accounts for 50% of the total cost in a non-vegetarian thali, whereas onion and tomato together contribute around 24% to a vegetarian thali. This means any sudden price hike in these items could quickly increase the cost of meals again, indicating that the relief may be temporary unless prices remain stable.