Vehicle carrying 'hawan kund' of Luv-Kush Yatra catches fire in Bihar

Patna, Jan 13 A truck carrying the 'hawan kund' of the Luv-Kush Yatra caught fire in Bihar's Begusarai district in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident occurred at Harsh Garden under Sahayak Singhaul police station in the district. The vehicle arrived from Khagaria district on Thursday night and parked at the Harsh Garden.

The people present with the truck managed to save the life of the driver sleeping inside the vehicle at the time of the mishap and informed the fire brigade about the incident.

The truck was completely gutted when fire engines reached the place.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister and local MP Giriraj Singh said that it could be the handy work of some miscreants who have set the vehicle on fire. Singh demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The Luv-Kush Yatra kicked off in Bihar on January 1, which will pass through various districts of the state and finally, reach Ayodhya on January 22.

