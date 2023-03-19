Vehicle, driver traced in Mangolpuri incident, probe underway: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], March 19 : The Delhi Police on Sunday said that the vehicle and the driver of the car involved in the Mangolpuri flyover incident have been traced where a boy was seen forcibly pushing a girl inside a car.

"The vehicle and driver of the car have been traced. The vehicle was booked through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri by two boys and a girl," a police official said.

The police official further stated that there was an altercation between the boy and a girl over a personal matter which led to the incident.

"On the way, they had an altercation and scuffle. The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. After heated arguments between them, the girl wanted to move out of the situation which led to this," an official said.

Delhi Police mentioned that no arrests have been made in this case as of now since they are yet to receive a complaint. Further investigation is under progress.

In the viral video, a boy was seen beating a girl and forcefully making her sit in a car near the Mangolpuri flyover in a video that surfaced on the internet. As per the visuals, he was also accomped by another boy.

While investigating the incident, Delhi Police officials said that the car is registered at Gurugram's Ratan Vihar.

Earlier, on March 17, a person was arrested in connection with a viral video in which a few people were seen standing on the roofs of cars, violating traffic rules, Delhi Police informed.

According to the police, in the viral video, some people were seen standing on the roofs of cars, in flagrant violation of road rules, on NH-24, near Pandav Nagar, to celebrate the birthday of a YouTuber. The Youtuber was identified as Prince Dixit, police said.

An officer said, "He (YouTuber) informed that this video was shot while he, along with some friends, were on their way to Shakarpur on his birthday on November 16, 2022. He admitted to standing on a car roof, violating traffic rules. He also appealed to his followers on YouTube not to attempt similar stunts".

A case was registered in the matter," the officer said.

"Efforts are ongoing to apprehend his friends, who also created a ruckus on the road, on November 16, 2022," the officer added.

