Vehicle Overturns In South Kashmir: One Dead and 12 Injured in Bus Collision

In a devastating incident in Pampore, South Kashmir, tragedy struck as a vehicle overturned, resulting in the loss of one life and leaving twelve others injured. The accident, which occurred [insert date], sent shockwaves through the community as emergency responders rushed to the scene to provide aid to the victims.

Watch: One person died and twelve were injured in a vehicle overturn in Pampore, South Kashmir. All injured have been taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/gLnF7eJKfz — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2024

According to reports, the injured were promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention. The severity of their injuries varied, with medical personnel working tirelessly to stabilize them and provide necessary treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.