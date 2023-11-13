Vehicle scrapping policy fails to take off in UP

Lucknow, Nov 13 The unchecked informal vehicle scrapping industry in Uttar Pradesh is encroaching on the business of registered centres.

Many Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) in UP are grappling with low volumes of business, putting their investments at risk.

The state has liberally issued RVSF licences without adequate research, leading to an oversaturation of scrapping centres, particularly in cities like Agra.

The Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernisation Program (V-VMP), also known as the ‘Vehicle Scrapping Policy,’ aims to create an eco-friendly system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles.

The policy targets the voluntary scrapping of unfit commercial and passenger vehicles based on their fitness, regardless of age.

Vehicles are tested by Automatic Testing Stations (ATS), and those found unfit during the fitness test are recommended for scrapping.

Unlike the National Capital Region (NCR), where older diesel and petrol vehicles were mandated for deregistration, the country lacks a policy for the retirement of private vehicles.

This lack of clarity has led to misconceptions among entrepreneurs, resulting in significant investments in RVSFs without the expected returns, and increased emissions as well.

While the Vehicle Scrapping Policy aims to promote eco-friendly practices, traditional scrapping facilities continue to contribute to air pollution.

Several UP government departments auction their unfit vehicles to roadside scrappers. These scrappers dismantle vehicles in an unscientific and unhygienic manner.

For example, approximately 1,340 unclaimed vehicles from various police stations in Agra were recently auctioned to local ‘kabadis,’ leading to environmental concerns.

Currently, there are approximately 1.13 lakh government vehicles in UP, with over 5,000 being police vehicles, more than 5,000 belonging to local authorities, and over 7,000 owned by Central government departments.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), Daya Shankar Singh, acknowledged the challenges faced by RVSF owners.

He mentioned plans to install Automated Testing Stations (ATS) in every district to check vehicle fitness, which would identify more vehicles exceeding their useful life for scrapping. He also expressed hope that the Central government would establish a retirement age for private vehicles in the future.

