Vehicles damaged, police personnel injured as violence breaks out during Hanuman Jayanti procession

Violence broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area on Saturday, April 16. Several vehicles have been vandalised by miscreants and police personnel were injured in the incident.All officers are on the ground and situation is under control.

Earlier, after the communal clashes in several locations during the Ram Navami festival celebration in Madhya Pradesh, the state police have strengthened the security and prepared a special plan to avoid any friction during the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday.

To ensure a peaceful celebration, the Bhopal Police have installed drones that will monitor suspicious movements during the event. Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said that apart from the drones, the police department has deployed a large force to keep a watch on the procession.