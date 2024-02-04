Vehicular movement partially restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Feb 4 Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway has been partially restored after remaining closed due to landslide triggered by incessant rains and snow in Banihal area.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW partially restored at Kishtwari Pather, Banihal (single way) stranded vehicles are being cleared in a regulated manner," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

Police said that the weather is snowing between Ramsoo and Banihal, raining on the whole NH-44.

“People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is clear,” the police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

