'Veiled attempt to intimidate': Congress on row over Rahul 'breaching' security protocol

New Delhi, Sep 11 The Congress on Thursday reacted strongly to the Central Reserve Police Force's complaint about party leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged violation of security protocol, wondering if it is an attempt to "intimidate" the Leader of Opposition ahead of his fresh "expose on electoral malpractices".

Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department AICC, in a post on the social media platform X, said, "The timing of the CRPF's letter and its instant public release raise disturbing questions."

He was reacting to CRPF's letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging violation of security protocol by Gandhi.

Khera said that the CRPF letter comes "just as Shri @RahulGandhi is leading the charge against the BJP’s Vote Chori carried out with the Election Commission’s complicity".

"Is this a veiled attempt to intimidate the Leader of Opposition, who has already announced another imminent disclosure? Is the government rattled by the truth he is about to reveal?" asked Khera.

Earlier in the day, the CRPF's letter raised concerns over the Leader of the Opposition's security protocol breach

The September 10 letter, written by CRPF VVIP Security chief Sunil June, accused Gandhi of not following security protocols and often violating them on multiple occasions.

June claimed that the Raebareli MP, despite being a political figure with a VVIP profile, was not taking his security seriously.

The development comes close on the heels of an alleged security breach during Gandhi's visit to Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency that he represents.

During his visit on Wednesday, the Congress MP faced protests and opposition from BJP workers, who blocked the highway and raised slogans like "Rahul Gandhi, go back".

While the police tried to disperse the protesters, Gandhi's convoy stood stuck on the highway for about 15 minutes. Police and protesters were engaged in a verbal squabble, and it was only after the cops prevailed over the latter that the Congress MP's convoy could pass through.

The CRPF chief also raised concerns over Gandhi’s frequent foreign tours, which are not informed and reported to his security team in advance.

"In the past nine months, Rahul violated security protocol during 6 foreign tours. All these 6 foreign tours were done without informing the security agency, due to which the security agency had to face big problems," the letter reportedly said.

Notably, Gandhi comes under the VVIP category and enjoys Z+ protection cover. As per the security protocol, VVIP personalities like him, equipped with Z plus ASL security, are required to inform their security agency 15 days before a foreign tour, but the Congress leader has failed to keep the security team informed and updated.

The Congress MP's recent visit to Malaysia was mocked by the BJP as a "holiday trip amidst VP polls" while pictures from that country showed him walking without any security.

