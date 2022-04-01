Venkaiah Naidu presents memento to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday presented mementoes to Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal as they will be retiring from the membership of Rajya Sabha.

A cultural programme along with dinner was hosted by Naidu at his residence to mark the farewell to the retiring 72 MPs.

