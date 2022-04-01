Venkaiah Naidu presents memento to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal
By ANI | Published: April 1, 2022 01:50 AM2022-04-01T01:50:01+5:302022-04-01T02:00:02+5:30
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday presented mementoes to Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal as they will be retiring from the membership of Rajya Sabha.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday presented mementoes to Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal as they will be retiring from the membership of Rajya Sabha.
A cultural programme along with dinner was hosted by Naidu at his residence to mark the farewell to the retiring 72 MPs.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app