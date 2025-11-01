Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: At Least 9 Dead, Several Injured in Andhra Pradesh During Ekadashi Celebrations

At least nine devotees were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. The incident occurred during Ekadashi celebrations at the temple situated Kasibugga town on Saturday morning, November 1. Rescue team, including ambulance and local police at the spot and rescue operation has been launched.

Disturbing visuals from the temple premises surfaced on social media showed unconscious devotees lying on the ground in the after stampede incident at the temple. The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Stampede reported at Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district; several devotees injured, rushed to hospital. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)#AndhraPradeshpic.twitter.com/dOJxEI4JHC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office issued an stamen on the incident said that the stampede occurred due to large crowd gathered at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Ekadashi. Several devotees sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu reached the temple shortly after the incident and met with temple authorities to assess the situation. Additional police forces have been deployed to manage the crowd and assist in relief efforts.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for 'Satyacha Morcha' Rally Today; Check Restrictions and Diversions.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the stampede, calling the loss of lives “extremely heartbreaking.” He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure prompt medical care for the injured.

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాలోని కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట ఘటన కలచివేసింది. ఈ దురదృష్టకర ఘటనలో భక్తులు మరణించడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయాల పాలైన వారికి మేలైన సత్వర చికిత్స అందించాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను. ఘటనా స్థలానికి వెళ్లి… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 1, 2025

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also extend condolence to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident said, "plunging us into profound shock." He assured that the government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede.

కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట జరిగి పలువురు భక్తులు మృతి చెందడం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. ఏకాదశి రోజు తీవ్ర విషాదం నెలకొంది. మృతి చెందిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. తొక్కిసలాటలో గాయపడిన వారికి ప్రభుత్వం మెరుగైన వైద్య చికిత్స అందిస్తోంది.… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 1, 2025

"As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu from the district, and local MLA Gouthu Sireesha. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals," headed.