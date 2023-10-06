Venugopal stands with Sanjay Singh, reminds AAP of Cong leader's arrest in Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Congress on Thursday condemned the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor scam case in Delhi, saying that his arrest takes BJP's vendetta politics to another level and the party stands in solidarity with Singh rejecting the use of agencies to settle politic scores.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "AAP MP Sanjay Singh ji's arrest by the ED takes the BJP's vendetta politics to another level. We stand in complete solidarity with him and reject the use of law enforcement agencies to settle political scores."

However, highlighting the arrest of Congress leaders in AAP-ruled Punjab, Venugopal also said, "For this reason, we also oppose the arrests of All India Kisan Sabha Chairperson Sukhpal Khaira ji and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O.P. Soni ji by the Punjab police."

"Democratic principles of a fair trial and authorities acting within the boundaries of the Constitution are non-negotiable. We cannot become those we oppose," Venugopal added.

His remarks came almost 24 hours after the arrest of Singh by the ED in an alleged money laundering case involving the now scrapped excise policy case.

Singh was arrested from his residence on Wednesday following day-long searches.

The Punjab Police had arrested Khaira in a 2015 drugs case on September 28 from his residence in Chandigarh, while Soni was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in July for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionately to his known sources of income between 2016 and 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor