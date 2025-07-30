Verdict in rape case against ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on August 1

Bengaluru, July 30 The Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru on Wednesday adjourned the verdict in the obscene video and rape case allegedly involving ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, to August 1.

The court stated that the judgment was deferred as certain clarifications were required. After seeking clarifications from both sides and issuing directions, the matter was adjourned.

Primarily, the judge sought clarification on whether Google Maps could be considered admissible evidence in the case. A second clarification was sought regarding the seizure of a Samsung J4 mobile phone, allegedly belonging to accused Prajwal Revanna.

The prosecution maintained that the phone was seized during the 'mahazar (spot inspection)' conducted during the investigation. However, the counsel for Prajwal Revanna argued that the mobile phone was not in Prajwal’s possession at the time of his arrest and, therefore, held no evidentiary value. The court instructed both counsels to submit only clarifications and refrain from engaging in arguments and counterarguments.

The case pertains to a rape complaint and other charges filed by a domestic worker from K.R. Nagar against Prajwal Revanna. The court has reviewed 26 pieces of evidence in connection with the case.

Videos allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women and recording the acts surfaced during the Lok Sabha election period. Following polling, Prajwal fled the country. A victim from Holenarasipura initially filed a police complaint against him. Upon his return to Bengaluru on May 31, 2024, Prajwal was arrested by Bengaluru Police.

His return came after public appeals from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Prajwal has been in Bengaluru Central Jail for the past 14 months. Multiple bail pleas have been outrightly rejected by all courts.

One of the purported videos that caused widespread outrage during the election period purportedly shows the alleged sexual assault of an elderly domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura. In the video, the woman is seen pleading with Prajwal to spare her, stating that she had served food to his father and other family elders.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed cases under IPC Sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354A(1) (unwelcome physical contact and advances, sexual demands), 354B (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism -- capturing images of a woman engaged in a private act without her consent), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor