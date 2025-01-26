'Very happy with 2nd Padma Shri award to family': Ram Mandir architect Chandrakant Sompura

New Delhi, Jan 26 Chandrakant Sompura, the renowned architect behind the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has been honoured with the Padma Shri award for his monumental contributions to architecture. In response to the prestigious recognition, Sompura expressed his happiness and pride, not just for himself, but also for his family, as this is the second such award bestowed upon them.

Talking to IANS, Sompura said, “This is a proud moment for me and my family, as this is the second Padma Shri award in our family. My grandfather was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974 for his work on the Somnath Temple. It’s a great privilege to now receive this honour for my contribution to the Ram Mandir project. This is truly an exceptional moment for us.”

The Padma Shri award is a continuation of the Sompura family's legacy in architectural excellence. Chandrakant Sompura’s grandfather was honoured for his work on the Somnath Temple, and his family has been involved in the design and construction of other significant temples across India, such as the Ambaji Temple and the Sawnariya Ji Temple in Chittorgarh.

“Our family has had the honour of contributing to major temples across India, including Somnath and Ambaji. This is not just an individual achievement but a recognition of the work our entire family has done in the field of architecture,” Sompura added.

He also shared his deep connection to the project, recalling the significant journey that led to the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Sompura reflected on his long journey, which spanned over four decades. “I began working on the Ram Mandir project 40 years ago. It’s been a long struggle, and it’s finally coming to fruition. The people of India had been waiting for over 500 years for the temple, and when the opportunity to work on this project came to me, I was thrilled.”

Sompura went on to describe the intricacies of the design and planning process. “The planning for the temple began when I was entrusted with this responsibility. Initially, there was some scepticism about whether it would be successful. But once the decision was made that the temple would indeed be constructed, I was filled with immense joy."

He also shared how the model of the temple was presented at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, where it received validation from religious leaders and the public. “The model I created was displayed at the Kumbh Mela, and after receiving approval from the saints, it became clear that this would be the plan for the temple."

Sompura also expressed his deep sense of gratitude, attributing his success to divine blessings. “Nothing happens without the blessings of Lord Ram. I am proud that I had the opportunity to build a home for Lord Ram,” he said.

Regarding the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Sompura provided an update on its progress. “The temple is about 80 per cent complete. We are now focusing on the finishing touches, and the main tower should be completed by March or April, before Ram Navami.

Along with Chandrakant Sompura for Padma Shri award, the Centre conferred the highest civilian honours to 139 people, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

