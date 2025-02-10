Very safe for women: Pilgrims hail Maha Kumbh security, cleanliness arrangements

Prayagraj, Feb 10 Pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday lauded the extensive arrangements made by the administration, particularly the facilities at the ghats and the enhanced security measures.

Till now, crores of devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The grand religious event, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has drawn millions of devotees from across the country and beyond.

Speaking to IANS, pilgrims shared their experiences and praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government for its well-organised management.

"Compared to the last ten years, security arrangements at the ghats, especially for women, have improved significantly. We are feeling very safe, particularly women devotees. Earlier, during Kumbh, we faced a lot of troubles," said Sneha, a pilgrim, while also appreciating the special trains running from different parts of the country to facilitate travel.

Shubham Shrivastav, a local devotee from Prayagraj, said, "No one could have imagined that something this extensive could be organised here, but the government has done an excellent job. The Digital Kumbh initiative is also a great step. As the world moves toward digitalisation, integrating religion into the digital space is a commendable move."

Another devotee, Pragya Suman, added, "We came here without any problems. The arrangements are excellent, the ghats are clean, and all the devotees are very happy with the facilities."

Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, holds deep spiritual significance for Hindus.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, hosted in the historically spiritual city of Prayagraj, continues its tradition of attracting vast numbers of pilgrims from India and abroad, reaffirming its status as one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

