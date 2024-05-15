Veteran Cong leader and ex-Gujarat Governor Kamla Beniwal passes away

Jaipur, May 15 Former Gujarat Governor and veteran Congress leader Kamla Beniwal, who also served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, breathed her last at the Fortis Hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday. She was 97.

The funeral of Beniwal -- who was admitted to the hospital after her health condition suddenly deteriorated -- will take place in Jaipur on Thursday.

Beniwal was the first woman state minister in Rajasthan. Her son Alok Beniwal has been an Independent MLA from Shahpura.

Mourning her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a condolence message on X: "Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Kamla Beniwal Ji. She had a long political career in Rajasthan, where she served the people with diligence. I had countless interactions with her when she was the Governor of Gujarat and I was the Chief Minister. Condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti."

Senior Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasra, and Sachin Pilot, have expressed grief over the demise of Beniwal.

