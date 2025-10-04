Veteran Congress Leader Rameshwar Dudi Passes Away After Being In Coma For 2 Years

Former Congress Member of Parliament from Rajasthan's Bikaner, Rameshwar Dudi has passed away at the age of 62 after being in a coma for two years. A veteran leader, Dudi was active in politics since 1995.The news was shared on social media by Bayutu MLA Harish Choudhary, who said, “The demise of farmer leader Rameshwar Dudi ji, who started his political journey from student life and fought for the rights of the oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the state by raising their voice in the country's biggest Panchayat Lok Sabha and Rajasthan Assembly, is extremely sad and unfortunate for all of us,” adding, “May God give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow.” Rameshwar Dudi was born on July 1, 1993. The son of Jetha Ram Dudi Asha Devi, Dudi has a B.Com degree from B.J.S. Rampuria College, Bikaner. He married Sushila Devi in 1983.

Dudi started his political career in 1995 at the grassroots level, having served as the Pradhan of village Nokha from 1995 to 1999. He became a Member of the 13th Lok Sabha from Bikaner in 2000. Dudi had also contested the 2004 general elections from Bikaner, but lost to Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who had contensted the seat on a BJP ticket. From 2014 to 2018, Dudi served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. In 2022 he was appointed as the chairman of the Rajasthan state agro industries development board.On August 27, 2023, Dudi suffered a brain haemorrhage, for which he underwent surgery at the Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur. Later he was shifted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Dudi was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He passed away on Saturday after being in a coma for more than two years.