Veteran leader Manjit G.K. rejoins Akali Dal

New Delhi, Dec 25 Veteran Akali leader Manjit Singh G.K. on Monday rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), along with his entire Jago Party team, and vowed to work in tandem with Delhi SAD President Paramjit Singh Sarna to strengthen the party in the national capital.

This development occurred after SAD President Sukhbir Badal visited GK’s residence along with Sarna and the senior leadership of the party.

Earlier, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) member and former councillor Paramjit Singh Rana also rejoined the SAD.

G.K. said the SAD President had shown immense grace by coming to his residence to appeal for ‘panthic’ unity and announced that he was rejoining the SAD along with his entire team unconditionally. He also asserted that he was impressed by the heartfelt apology rendered by Badal before the Akal Takht.

"Unity is the need of the hour and is needed to resolve our pending issues be it freedom for Bandi Singhs, amendment of Article 25 (clause-2b), restitution of gurdwaras -- Sri Gian Dodri Sahib and Sri Dongmar Sahib, stopping interference in Shiromani committee affairs and dilution of Punjab’s right over Chandigarh."

He castigated the Union government for going back on its commitment to release all Sikh detainees on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and accused it of following double standards by raising excuses to deny freedom to Balwant Singh Rajoana but releasing Bilkis Bano’s rapists.

In his remarks, Badal, while welcoming G.K. back into the party fold, said that "it is my fervent wish to effect ‘panthic’ unity and it is a source of happiness that this has been achieved in Delhi".

He also recollected the huge contributions made by G.K.’s father Jathedar Santokh Singh towards the cause of the ‘panth’ as well as the latter’s proximity with former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The SAD chief said with all panthic factions in Delhi becoming one, he would also strive for the same in Punjab.

"Some persons have already returned back into the SAD fold and I appeal to all those who are left to return to their mother party."

Badal also claimed how there were two laws in the country and that Sikhs were still not getting justice while reflecting on how the perpetrators of the Delhi genocide of Sikhs were yet to be punished even 40 years after the horrific episode.

"Resolution of all issues concerning the community will be achieved once we are all united again," he added.

Sarna said history would not forgive the Sikh community if it did not unite. "Else we will face discrimination," he asserted.

He also said that Badal had twice proffered an apology to the Sikh community -- once at Parkash Singh Badal’s ‘bhog’ ceremony and again at Akal Takht. "There is no scope of nitpicking about the nature of the apology," he added.

