Veteran Malayalam art director K. Shekhar passes away at 72

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 Veteran art director K. Shekhar, a distinguished name in Malayalam cinema known for his imaginative and technically innovative set designs, has passed away. He was 72.

Shekhar died at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, family sources said.

He earned lasting recognition for his work in films where art direction played a defining narrative role, most notably My Dear Kuttichathan, India’s first 3D feature film.

Shekhar’s creative vision helped elevate the visual language of Malayalam cinema at a time when large-scale, concept-driven set design was still relatively uncommon.

He began his career in the film industry as a costume designer with Padayottam (1982), directed by Jijo Punnoose.

The ambitious period film marked Shekhar’s entry into cinema and set the stage for a long association with visually rich productions.

Over the years, he went on to establish himself as a sought-after art director, bringing meticulous detail and inventive spatial design to his projects.

Among his notable works are Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu and Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare, films remembered not just for their storytelling but also for their carefully crafted visual environments.

His sets often blended realism with subtle stylisation, enhancing mood and character without overwhelming the narrative.

Shekhar’s most iconic contribution remains My Dear Kuttichathan (1984), directed by Jijo Punnoose.

The film holds a special place in Indian cinema history as the country’s first 3D movie.

One of its most memorable visual sequences -- the revolving room featured in the popular song “Aalippazham Perukkam” -- was conceptualised and designed by Shekhar.

The technically complex set became a major talking point on the film’s release and continues to be recalled as a landmark achievement in Malayalam film production design.

Colleagues remember Shekhar as a quiet professional with a strong aesthetic sense and a deep technical understanding of his craft.

His body of work demonstrated how art direction could function as an active storytelling tool rather than merely serving as a visual backdrop.

With his passing, Malayalam cinema has lost a key creative force who helped shape its visual imagination during a transformative period in its history.

