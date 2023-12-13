Veteran RTI activist stabbed to death in Bihar's West Champaran

Patna, Dec 12 A veteran RTI activist was stabbed to death in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mahmed Haroon, a native of Bankat Purena village under Chanpatia police station in the district and the incident occurred at Jokaha village under Manuapul police station.

"We had received information about an elderly person who was found at the roadside near Jokaha village around 7 p.m.. He sustained multiple stab injuries and was found dead on the spot. The reason of murder is not ascertained yet and we are also not knowing about how many persons have committed the crime,” said the SHO of Manuapul police station.

Haroon used to file RTI pleas on various government projects. He was also the target of local land and liquor mafias. Apart from filing RTI pleas, he is also a social activist and running an institution called Samaj Sudhar Jagrukta Senani. Recently, he sustained a fracture in his leg after some unidentified men attacked him.

Haroon has two sons and one of them has already died due to illness.

