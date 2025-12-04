Veteran Tamil film producer AVM Saravanan passes away

Chennai, Dec 4 A.V.M. Saravanan, veteran film producer and managing force behind the iconic AVM Studios, passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments.

He had been under treatment for several months and breathed his last at 5.30 a.m. at his residence inside the AVM Studio premises in Chennai.

Saravanan, the third son of legendary filmmaker A.V. Meiyappan Chettiar, took over the reins of AVM Productions in 1958 and went on to become one of the most influential figures in Tamil cinema. After Meiyappan Chettiar, it was Saravanan who steered the company into its most successful decades, producing films that shaped the careers of major stars and strengthened AVM’s reputation as one of India’s oldest and most trusted production houses.

Under his leadership, AVM produced several landmark films, including 'Naanum Oru Penn', 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', 'Sivaji', 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', 'Minsara Kanavu', and 'Ayan'. Many of these films set new benchmarks in quality, commercial success, and technical innovation.

Industry insiders often credit Saravanan for nurturing the early careers of superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, providing them with platforms that elevated them to national fame.

In recent years, Saravanan had been battling declining health and was unable to walk for nearly two years. He had undergone treatment at a private hospital a month ago and was later shifted to his home at the AVM Studio campus, where he spent his final days under medical supervision.

His passing comes just a day after his 86th birthday, adding emotional weight to an already sombre moment for the Tamil film fraternity.

His body will be kept for public homage on the third floor of AVM Studios until 4 p.m. The funeral will take place at the AVM Electric Crematorium this evening.

AVM, which has given Indian cinema countless memorable films and legendary artists, is currently managed by Saravanan’s son, M.S. Kugan, ensuring that the illustrious legacy continues.

The Tamil film industry, fans, and cultural icons have begun expressing their condolences, remembering Saravanan as a visionary who combined tradition with innovation and helped shape modern Tamil cinema for more than six decades.

