Veteran Telugu film director K Viswanath passes away in Hyderabad at 92

Renowned Telugu filmmaker Kalatapasvi K Viswanath passed away at his residence on Thursday at the age of 92 from age-related ailments.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief at the demise of the Padmashri and Dadasaheb Phalke winner and stated the renowned film director brought depth and dignity to the medium, earning global recognition for his movies.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of Viswanath, who is famed for films like 'Sankarabharanam', 'Sagara Sangamam', 'Swathi Muthyam' and 'Swarna Kamalam.'

"Viswanath was a rare distinguished film director who chose an ordinary story and turned it into a classic movie on the silver screen with his amazing talent," he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

KCR also recalled a discussion between Viswanath and him on movies, music and literature when he visited the ailing noted director's home.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet, expressed his grief over the filmmaker's demise and stated he was "a mirror of Telugu culture and Indian arts."

"Vishwanath is a mirror of Telugu culture and Indian arts. Films under his direction have brought unparalleled respect to the Telugu film industry. He will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people as an artist,'' Reddy said.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said in a tweet, "Deeply grieved to hear of the demise of renowned film director, Sri K. Viswanath. As a filmmaker, he brought depth and dignity to the medium earning global recognition for his movies with a message. May his atma attain sadgati! Om shanti!"

Viswanath was undergoing treatment for age-related illnesses at a private hospital in Hyderabad and passed away yesterday.

Telugu cinema megastar, Chiranjeevi Konidela also took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the filmmaker, who has directed over 50 films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

"Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath's loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!," Chiranjeevi said in a tweet.

The film director, screenwriter and actor is recipient of five National Film Awards, seven state Nandi Awards, ten Filmfare Awards South, and a Filmfare Award in Hindi. In 1992, he was awarded the Padma Shri and in 2017, the Central government presented him with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema.

After a short stint as a sound engineer, he began his filmmaking career under filmmaker Adurthi Subba Rao and eventually went on to work as an assistant director on 1951 Telugu film Pathala Bhairavi.

His 1985 Telugu film "Swathimuthyam" starring Kamal Hassan was India's official entry for Best Foreign Language film at the 59 th Academy Awards.

Viswanath began his career as an audiographer for Vauhini Studios in Chennai and made his entry into film direction at Annapurna Pictures under filmmaker Adurthi Subba Rao and K. Ramnoth. In 1965 he made his debut as a director with Telugu film 'Aatma Gowravam'.

Viswanath made his Bollywood debut with 1979 film Sargam, which is a remake of his 1976 Siri Siri Muvva. Some of his other popular Hindi films include Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Jaag Utha Insan, Sanjog, Eeshwar and Dhanwaan.

In 1995, Viswanath debuted as an actor with Telugu film Subha Sankalpam. Viswanath had also acted in a television serials 'Siva Narayana Teertha', 'Chellamay' , 'Suryiavamsam' and has appeared in several television commercials.

Born on February 19, 1930, in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Viswanath is survived by his wife and three children.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor