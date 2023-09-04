Veterinary teams vaccinate 7,000 cattle to tackle lumpy disease outbreak

Surat, Sep 4 In a bid to counter the ongoing threat of the lumpy disease affecting cattle, a concerted effort has been launched in Surat's Mangrol taluka, where over 40 veterinary doctor teams have embarked on a mission to vaccinate cattle across 30 villages.

With the efforts of these skilled medical professionals, approximately 7,000 cattle in these 30 villages have already been immunised, ensuring their protection against the lumpy virus.

This proactive endeavor comes in the wake of a tragic incident in which a calf succumbed to lumpy disease in Amkhuta village of Mangrol taluka.

Responding swiftly to the escalating situation, the dedicated veterinary teams have been tirelessly administering vaccines to safeguard the well-being of the cattle population.

The affected villages that are benefiting from this large-scale initiative include Kosamba, Pipodara, Dhamrod, Sava, Lindiyat, Shethi, Luhara, among others.

The gravity of the situation is evident from the fact that the lumpy disease has inflicted a considerable toll on the cattle community in Mangrol taluka.

The death toll attributed to the disease currently stands at 20 cattle, while the count of infected animals surpasses 58.

Three veterinary doctor teams were initially deployed in Mangrol taluka.

However, given the relentless proliferation of the virus, an additional four teams have now been dispatched to augment the efforts in managing and combating the lumpy disease.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor